Sergio Cavazos

On December 28, 2020, at age 86, Sergio B. Cavazos earned his Angel wings after his battle with COVID-19. Sergio migrated to Tucson in 1962 from Sonora, Mexico to become a United States citizen, where he and his wife pursed the American Dream and raise their children. Like many immigrants, he started as a migrant worker, picking crops in Arizona and throughout California. As his family began to grow, he worked as a waiter to be close to home. This led to Sergio and his wife, Maria, to open a Mexican restaurant, Café Pitic in the late 1970s. In the mid-80s, Sergio became an insurance salesman, a profession he retired from in 1997. During his retirement, he enjoyed exploring his love of cooking by experimenting with new dishes and making family favorites. He also loved social media! You would find Sergio for hours on Facebook connecting with family and old friends sharing funny posts and recipes. Sergio was a giving person who was committed to serving the Catholic church. He served as a eucharist minster and volunteer at Saint Mary's Hospital. Sergio is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maria A. Cavazos and five children. His loving devotion to his family will forever leave a mark. He wanted the very best for his family than the hard life he endured growing up. His memory and love will live on with those he leaves behind. A celebration of life service will be held virtually on Sunday, March 7, 2021 on Sergio's birthday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in his memory.