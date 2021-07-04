Shannan Marty

MARTY, Shannan

Passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, Arizona on June 25, 2021 surrounded by her husband and two sons after a battle with brain cancer. She was 63 years old. Shannan was born in Albuquerque, NM and grew up in Chambers, Arizona with her niece Tracee and nephew Marty on and near the Navajo Indian Reservation.

In her youth, Shannan was heavily involved in 4H and the recipient of a 4H scholarship to attend college at the University of Arizona. In college, Shannan was elected to be a Student Regent. She received both a BS and a Juris Doctor degree from the UofA.

While in college she co-founded Tracer Research Corporation, an international underground tank and pipeline leak detection company that had offices worldwide. Her company received the Copper Cactus Award for the Best Place to Work in Pima County and in 2011 Shannan was named a Tucson Women of Influence. She eventually sold Tracer Research to a Fortune 100 company and began flipping houses and working in real estate.