SHAPIRO, Nathan
With great sadness we note the passing of the patriarch of our family on September 4, 2018, at the age of 100. Nathan was born February 17, 1918, in New York City, the youngest child of Aaron and Gussie Shapiro. The first in his family to attend college, Nathan earned a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's in elementary education. While at City College of New York, he met the love of his life, Leah Schwartz. WWII kept them apart until Nathan returned from military service. They married in 1946 and settled in the Bronx to raise their four children, Gilbert (Karen), Roberta, Elaine and Steven (Nema). Nathan is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Adam, Alexandria, Victoria, Jordan, Sydney and Ethan and four great-grandchildren, Ralph, Abraham, Carr and Jane. Nathan's professional career began as a 5th grade teacher and ended as the principal of New York City's P.S. 111 elementary school. Dad's social life revolved around the many friends he made sharing his unwavering Jewish faith, both in New York City and for 22 years in Tucson at Congregation Anshei Israel. He was a huge fan of big band musicians and singers, was an avid reader, and an exemplary Scrabble player. The anchors of his life were family, faith, and friends. Dad was the epitome of loving husband and father, and a loyal friend. Services will be held today, Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 North Oracle Road, (520) 888-7470.