Sharon Bertschy

Born June 21, 1959, USAF hospital, Deols, 1 'Indre, France. Died, October 27, 2021, At Banner North, Tucson, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Johnnie Bess and her oldest brother, David. She is survived by her brothers, Kenneth, Edward and Carl and her sister, Carol Martin. Sharon was diagnosed with severe schizophrenia when she turned 12 years and was in and out of mental institutions, group homes and psychiatric wards her entire life. She was confirmed into the Lutheran church when she was 13 and was a devout Christian the rest of her life. In moments when the miracle drugs invented in the 70's for schizophrenics were invented and the constant voices in her head receded momentarily, she took great comfort knowing that she was saved by the grace of God. Her lifelong battle is over now, and she now rests in the peace that her savior has given her. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.