Sharon Campbell

Campbell, Sharon

Sharon Dieringer Campbell

9/22/1943 - 5/5/2022

Sharon was born September 22, 1943 in Chicago and was raised in Barrington, Illinois. She graduated from Barrington High School and then attended the University of Arizona, where she earned Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degrees, both in Education.

After graduating, Sharon gained employment with the University of Arizona as an administrator for Residence Life, where she spent 28 years before retiring. During her career, she received the Governor's Award for Excellence and Continuous Improvement in Arizona State Government.

Sharon was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi, where she received both the Rose and Athena awards. She served on the sorority's National Board of Directors, and was twice president of Panhellenic. Sharon also participated in establishing and operating the Las Conchas Homeowner's Association in Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point), Mexico.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Judge Henry Dieringer, mother Sally (Meier) Dieringer, and stepmother Judge Helen Dieringer. Sharon is survived by her husband Dan Campbell of 53 years, and daughters Heather Campbell-Orr (husband Tade, son David, and daughter Sarah) and Heidi McPeak (husband Greg, daughters Campbell and Margaret). She is also survived by her brother Henry Dieringer (wife Charlotte and family) and many cousins.

Sharon loved family outings and travelling, which she and Dan did extensively. They traveled to Asia, Europe, Bali, New Zealand, Alaska, and Mexico.

Sharon had a full life with many friends and family. Much happiness and joy was brought to everyone around her as she truly cared for her friends and family, especially her four grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022. For location information and to RSVP, please contact Heather Campbell-Orr at heathersdc22@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute gift to one of Sharon's favorite charities: Habitat for Humanity or Casa de los Niños.

