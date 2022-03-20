Sharon Fuller

FULLER, SHARON (BOONE)

SHARON (BOONE) FULLER. On the evening March 7, 2022 our beloved Sharon departed her earthly body in peace and with anticipation of rejoining her loved ones that had gone before, including her parents Bill and Mary Boone, siblings John and Cassie as well many other family members and friends, including very well-loved canine children Amika, Heidi Marie and Deuce.

Sharon left with a smile, the same great smile she had for all around her throughout her thirty-five-year career in retail management with the Petrie Company and, after retirement, eighteen years spent as front desk receptionist and part-time manager at the Sunflower community in Northwest Tucson.

Sharon left behind many loved ones, including sister, Patty (who she called "Poco") and several nieces, nephews, other family members and close friends, including one she called shortly before leaving, "my very best friend" Jerry, her Husband of 21 years, whose aching heart will hold her sweet memory above all else until the day arrives to hold her in his arms again.