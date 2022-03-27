Sharon Fuller

On the evening of March 7th, 2022 our beloved Sharon departed her earthly body in peace and with anticipation of rejoining her loved ones that had gone before, including her parents Bill and Mary Boone, siblings John and Cassie as well many other family members and friends, including very well-loved canine children Amika, Heidi Marie and Deuce.Sharon left with a smile, the same great smile she had for all around her throughout her thirty-five-year career in retail management with the Petrie Company and, after retirement, eighteen years spent as front desk receptionist and part-time manager at the Sunflower community in Northwest Tucson.Sharon left behind many loved ones, including sister, Patty (who she called "Poco") and several nieces, nephews, other family members and close friends, including one she called shortly before leaving," my very best friend" Jerry, her Husband of 21 years, whose aching heart will hold her sweet memory above all else until the day arrives to hold her in his arms again.If you knew Sharon, and grieve for her loss, please know that her departure ended a long period of suffering and with a clear heart and mind she chose, in her own words, to "pull the plug" and find peace in the hereafter.And peace she found with a smile on her face and her wishes were that all who knew and loved her would soon also find peace with their loss and share that smile when thoughts of her come to mind.Per Sharon's wishes there will be no Memorial Service held. Let each of you memorialize her life as you knew her in your own way, as she wished, and hopefully never forget the good times you've shared with her in life. She asked only that her worldly remains be turned to ashes and shared with nature wherever her family desires. Remember Sharon only with pleasant thoughts and smiles and find peace therein as she has done.