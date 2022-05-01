Sharon Pettijohn

PETTIJOHN, SHARON

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we announce the passing of Sharon L. Pettijohn of Tucson, Arizona. Sharon passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, aged 80.

She was born Sharron Lee Blythe in Kansas City, Mo., on May 11, 1941 to Wannetta (Anita) Ellen Alexander and William Jefferson Blythe III.

She married Robert G. Pettijohn, on April 16, 1958, and they remained married for 60 years until Robert's passing in January 2019. They raised three sons in the Phoenix area before moving to Tucson in 1990.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, mother and husband, Robert. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas, Michael and Brian; grandson, Kenneth and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation by Vistoso Funeral Home.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

