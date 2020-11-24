Shaun Tiffany

TIFFANY, Shaun Christopher
December 27, 1969 - November 6, 2020
Shaun, 50 years old and a thirty-three-year resident of Tucson, passed away after battling diabetes. He immersed himself in music and literature amassing a large eclectic collection of music as well as thousands of books of poetry, philosophy, mathematics, religion and music.Shaun attended Tunkhannock High School before moving to Arizona with his family in 1987. He graduated from Canyon Del Oro High School class of 1989 and briefly attended the University of Arizona before rebelling against institutional dogma. He had recently studied the works of George Gurdjieff, a mystic, philospher, spiritual teacher and composer.Shaun leaves behind his mother and father, Kathleenn and James Tiffany; his sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Chris Goldsmith, all of Tucson and son, Torin Miner. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rosann and James Mahon and paternal grandparents, Mildred and Horace Tiffany.Shaun was devoted to spiritual practice and attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.At his request there will be no official memorial service. Donations in his name may be sent to NAMI, 6122 E 22nd Street. Tucson, AZ 85711, https://www.namisa.org. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
