Shawn Smith

Beloved husband, brother and uncle, Shawn died at home Sept. 10, 2022. He was 68. Survived by wife Yika Riley-Smith, brother Stewart (Mary) Smith, sister Sharon Thomas, many beloved nieces/nephews, and Spats the Cat. Born in Chicago, the Smiths headed west to Tombstone before settling in Elfrida, where he attended Valley Union High School. After their marriage, Shawn & Yika moved to Tucson where they both earned college degrees and grew their careers. In 2019 Shawn retired from Raytheon as a Fleet Ops Manager. A real straight shooter, Shawn was well respected and a mentor to many. Delivered with a deadpan face, his trademark dry wit kept us laughing. He was empathetic, compassionate and kind. He was a helluva guy and we miss him dearly. Celebration of Life Oct. 15, 3-7pm, FOP 3445 N Dodge Ave. Please wear Hawaiian shirt/clothing.