SHEETS, Virgil Dean, Sr.
81, passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at his home in Tucson, AZ. His wife, Sherrie was by his side when he left this world. Born on February 6, 1937 in Canton, IL to Glenwood and Genevieve Sheets, he married Sherrie (Wimmer) on June 14, 1980. Virgil was a proud member of the US Marine Corps. Virgil enjoyed his retirement years, spending time with his beloved wife, exploring the desert around Tucson, watching cowboy and WWII movies, playing Friday night poker with his friends, and spoiling his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patricia Yancick and one son, Virgil (Dean) Sheets Jr. He is survived by his wife, Sherrie; daughter, Pam Schaeffer and sons, Charles Sheets and James Sheets. He will be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.