Sheila Baker

BAKER, Sheila Ann Devine
1931 - 2020
Sheila Ann (Shan) passed away peacefully in the early morning of the pink supermoon, April 7, 2020 at 88 years of age. Sheila was a native Tucsonan, born at the Storks Nest to Leora Faye and Milford Edwin Devine on May 7, 1931. Five years later, she was joined by a younger sister, Janice. She graduated in the Class of 1948 from Tucson High School, and then pursued a degree in education at the University of Arizona as a Chi Omega sorority sister. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Edwin Baker, through the First Christian Church choir and socials, taking his hand in marriage in 1951. Determined to complete her academic journey, Sheila graduated from the University of Arizona in 1953, with baby number two on the way. An avid reader and writer, and endowed with the gift of gab, Sheila forged into the future raising six children in the home on The Hill built by her husband Ed in 1965. In addition to partnering with Ed in his construction and porch swing business, she also had a successful career in real estate after most of the children were grown and on their way. She loved to travel and immersed herself in the diverse cultures and places around the world, starting with family trips to nearby Mexico, and then later in life far abroad to Europe, Costa Rica, Chile, Japan and more, forming affections for many peoples along the way. Sheila will be remembered for her warm and open heart, an endless love and dedication to her family, and living life at its fullest by listening, seeing, feeling, creating and sharing with grace and sincerity throughout her circle of life. Sheila is survived by her six children, David, Tom, Bonnie, Beverly, Brenda and Mitch; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Those wishing to honor Sheila's memory may make a donation to the First Christian Church Tucson or the charity of their choice. Following a private graveside service this summer, the family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday September 26, 2020. Friends and acquaintances may contact a family member for details.
