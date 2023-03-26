? Sheila M DeConcini Sheila passed away on the first day of March, 2023 peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. Sheila a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was a resident of Tucson, Arizona for 80 years, she came to Tucson as a young teenager and joined a Registered Nursing Program in 1943. While in nursing school she met her husband to be Lino DeConcini, they were lovingly married for over 60 years till Lino passed away. Sheila was know by everyone for her loving, kind, gentle, generous and honest spirit and her willingness to help others. Sheila was completely dedicated to her family. Love is the greatest gift in life and Sheila always gave her gift of love freely to her family and all who knew her. Even though we deeply and sincerely miss Sheila we take great comfort in the fact that Sheila through her faith in Jesus Christ is now in heaven in the embrace of our Heavenly Father where she is once again young, beautiful and full of joy. A Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on April 17th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona