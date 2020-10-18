Sheila Hill

 Skip to main content
85, of Tucson, Arizona passed on October 11, 2020. Born to Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Urban of Wichita, Kansas. She was a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy. She moved to San Francisco, California where she met the love of her life, Sam. They moved from coast to coast, living in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Wichita, Pagosa Springs and finally, Tucson with their three children, Sam, Kathy and Joey. She is preceded in death by her husband and her youngest son, Joey. Embracing her love of Christ, she remained active in her parish, Corpus Christi. Her hobbies and loves included reading, music, painting, sewing, gardening and history. Sheila is survived by two children, nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was an angel and inspiration to many and will be sorely missed. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.

