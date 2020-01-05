Shelby Gibson

GIBSON, Shelby Lynn
28, died December 23, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Beckie and Phillip Gibson; siblings, Kenny and Kelsey; grandparents, Mary Hare, Kathy Gibson and Kenneth Sussman and many members of her large, extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted in Shelby's name at Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy for Libby's Special Needs Program, 7670 E. Wrightstown Rd., Tucson, AZ 85715. Memorial Reception on Saturday, January 11, 2020, Noon - 3:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.