SHENITZER, Molly
age 95, born June 25, 1923 in Chicago, IL and passed away September 4, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. Molly radiated with love and kindness and people gravitated to her warm smile. Her family and friends were the love of her life. She led a vibrant, active and independent life. Her parents, Abe and Rose Slutsky raised Molly in Chicago. Her father died young and Rose raised four children, Howard, Sarah, Mary and Molly. She married Hyman Shenitzer in 1944 and together they ran Hy's Food Market on Chicago's Westside. In 1953 they packed up their two young children, Arlene and Steve and drove across the country to Tucson to be with Molly's mother and other family. Molly and Hy purchased Crescent Manor Mobile Home Park in 1954 and ran it until after Hy's death in 1985. They were very active in the Arizona Manufactured Housing Association and Molly was a long time member of Hadassah in Tucson, the JCC along with UOTS and enjoyed attending services and many events at Congregation Anshei Israel, where she's been an active member for over 65 years. In their early years in Tucson Molly and Hy were active in the Chicago Club. She enjoyed playing mahjong, bridge, water aerobics, working out with her trainer and remained active until recently. Molly married Sam Ochman of Denver in 1990 and enjoyed traveling, celebrating holidays and being with their grandchildren until Sam's death in 2007. Molly is survived by her children, Arlene (Richard) Bluth and Steve (Holly) Shenitzer; her grandchildren, Jeff Bluth, Jennifer (Amit) Cher, Ilana (Jeremy) Rothstein and Jason (Jill) Shenitzer and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Sara and Katie Bluth, Evan, Ayden and Kaley Cher, Hayden Rothstein and Shia Shenitzer. She's also survived by Sam's children, Diane (Barry) Samet and Dan (Phoebe) Ochman and Sam's grandchildren, Josh (Paula) Samet, Kerry Samet, Erin (Taylor) Brown, Chad Ochman, and Elijah Ochman and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Quinn Brown. Services will be held at the Chapel at EVERGREEN MORTUARY on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. at 3015 North Oracle Road. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Congregation Anshei Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hyman Shenitzer Yom Tov Fund at Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. 5th St., Tucson, AZ 85711.