SHEPHERD, Grace Katherine
It is with great sadness that the family of Grace Katherine Shepherd announce her passing on January 17, 2019 in Sierra Vista, AZ. She will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her children, Garrett Shepherd and Dyserea Ybarra; by her best friend and love of her life, Darrin Wood Sr.; by her mother, Patricia Ferguson (Marv Flanders) and by her siblings, Stephen Shepherd (Lisa), Melissa Shepherd and Sarah Guinup (Adam). Grace will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Shepherd. A private memorial will take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.