Sherrill Hines

  • Updated

Sherrill lost her long battle with cancer on March 9, 2022. She was born in Pasadena, CA and moved to Tucson in 1967 where she was a teacher with TUSD until she retired in 1996. She was a longtime season ticket holder for the UofA men's basketball team. She enjoyed spending the summers at her cabin in Pinetop. Sherrill was a sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, stepmother, grand stepmother, cousin and friend. Informal Celebration of Life to be held on March 25th, 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Udall Center, Room #3, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson, AZ. Her remains will be at East Lawn Palms, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, next to her husband, Bill Hines and her parents, Wayne and Gertrude Jenkins.

