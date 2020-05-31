Sherry Dashiell

In Loving Memory on Sherry's 80th birthday.
DASHIELL, Sherry
June 3, 1940 - February 24, 2006
Never to be forgotten and forever missed.
On your birthday, as every day since you left, you are truly missed by your family, friends and anyone else who was lucky enough to have met you. In life, celebrating your birthday was always a special event and today we celebrate your life in remembrance. We loved you because you were Sherry and through your charming self you gave us something to aspire to. Your compassion for the suffering of others was something you could never ignore and it's one of the many reasons why we will always be connected to your loving spirit. We will never forget that beautiful smile, that mesmerizing intellect and your uncontrollable laughter that was such a part of you. You were a woman of great beauty and grace. Thank you for enriching our lives.
Our Eternal Love, Lauren and Richard
