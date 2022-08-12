 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherry Linker

  • Updated

Sherry Thomas Linker, 64, Oro Valley, Arizona, died unexpectedly July 29, 2022, at home from complications with medical treatments. Sherry spent most of her adult life in Battle Creek, Michigan where she was a professional dog trainer and breeder as owner of Linker Learning Center; plus, she was a published author of books on dog training. Sherry is survived by brothers, David Thomas (Maria), Stephen Thomas (Tammy), Terry Thomas (Cheryl), all in Michigan, also by her life partner, Richard Flax of Oro Valley, and several stepchildren, nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. The family will schedule future celebration services to honor her memory. Arrangements by Vistoso Funeral Home. 

