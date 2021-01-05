SEIDEL, Sherry
On Saturday, December 12, 2020, Sherry Seidel, loving mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71. Sherry was born in Kirkwood, Missouri on June 30, 1949 to Joseph and Vera Monolo. She received a bachelor's in science degree from the University of Arizona in 1972. She married Raymond A. Seidel in St. Louis on July 5, 1972. Together, they raised their son, Ryan R. Seidel. Her passions included cooking, reading, and cheering for her beloved Arizona Wildcats. She was known for her intelligence, sharp wit, and spirit. Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, and is survived by her son, Ryan (Traci); granddaughter, Bree; brothers, Joe (Jamie) and Tim (Mary) and many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at later date and time. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.