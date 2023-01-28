Sherry Thoms

Passed away on January 17, 2023 at the age of 75. She was the beloved wife of Brian for 55 years till his passing in 2021. Kim and Brian married at Davis Monthan AFB chapel in 1966. Kim loved animals and was a barrel racer and trainer for as long as she could do it. Kim always brought light into the room and will be missed by her sister Jo, brother-in-law Jim, nieces Tracy, Stacey and Caitlin, and nephews David and Ben. Memorial will be private.