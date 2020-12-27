Sherwood Owens

OWENS, Dr. Sherwood
"Jo-Jo" Benton Jr.
1931 - 2020
MANSFIELD, OHIO: Jo-Jo was born September 24, 1931 in Brownwood, Texas and passed away December 20, 2020.Jo-Jo's parents were Sherwood and Kate (Green) Owens and together with his sister, Nancy, the family moved to Tucson in 1942. Jo-Jo graduated in the Tucson High School class of 1949. He then attended the University of Arizona and graduated with his bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1953. He was an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and excelled in varsity baseball and golf.
Jo-Jo served as a First Lieutenant in the US Air Force and was stationed in Bellefontaine, Ohio.Jo-Jo married Mary-Ann Roads July 24, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH. Jo-Jo graduated from Baylor Dental College in 1961 and established a thriving dental practice in Tucson for 36 years. He was well known in the Tucson dental and medical community.
Jo-Jo was a member of the Tucson County Club for 44 years and played golf there almost every week. He was also a member of the Desert Club from 1965-1978.
Jo-Jo was preceded in death by his wife Mary-Ann who died in 1982. Jo-Jo had a second marriage to Joan ("Jody") T. Thompson from 1985-2015 and was also preceded by her death as well as two of his sons; Jackie (1) and Terry (31). He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Rev. Dr. Duane Holloran. He is survived by his sister Nancy Holloran of Phoenix; his four children, Sherwood III (Marianne), Aimee Doran (Gerry), Robert, and Susie Wright (Brad); Jody's two children, Nancy Walker (Bill) and David North, Jr. (Jill); 12 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Jo-Jo had a great love for Tucson and enjoyed telling stories of his life throughout the evolution of Tucson. He always supported the U of A and, for many years, attended most home football and basketball games with family and friends. Jo-Jo was kind to all he met personally and professionally. He had a particular passion for dapper shoes, and he loved to dance, especially country swing. Due to the coronavirus, he moved to Mansfield, OH in August 2020 where he was lovingly cared for by Susie and Brad in his final days.
A virtual Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021; please contact Susie at jojowildcats31@gmail.com if you would like to attend.
Private interment will occur later at East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson. Contributions in Jo-Jo's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Private interment will occur later at East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson. Contributions in Jo-Jo's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.