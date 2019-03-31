SHIPP, Norman W.
Our beloved husband, dad, and friend passed away in the loving care of his family on February 5, 2019. Norm was born in Yuma, AZ on December 5, 1941 and raised in Somerton, AZ. He served his country as a machinist mate in the United States Navy, aboard the USS Merrick AKA-97, from 1960-1964. Working days and going to school nights, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in 1971. He held various positions at Tucson Electric Power Company for nearly 30 years and retired in 1996 as Manager of Transportation. He leaves behind his wife Terice; daughter, Leslie Maki; sons, Bryan Shipp (Bridget Kessler), and Chris Shipp (Suzanne), and five grandchildren. His brothers, Ned Shipp (Kathy), and Neal Shipp (Muriel), and sister-in-law, Debbie Gelvin, as well as eight nieces and nephews, nine great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew all survive him. We will hold a Memorial Service to honor him at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn, 5401 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made in Norm's name to The American Cancer Society. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.