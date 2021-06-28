Shirlee Haines

HAINES, Shirlee Ann

Passed away on June 14, 2021, having lived a full life of 90 years.

Born July 7, 1930, in Troy Mills, Iowa to Willard Zeno Powell and Helen Pearl Powell (Benesh), she spent her early years in Waterloo, Iowa and attended the University of Iowa, receiving BA and MA degrees in Sociology and Social Work. Shirlee had four children. A daughter, Kimberly, who died soon after birth, and three sons, Jan, Chris and Mark. She loved them dearly and that love was returned in kind. She was incredibly supportive and proud of all her children, and who they became as adults.

Very much the social progressive, Shirlee was a powerful and vocal advocate for the elderly and troubled adolescents. She spent her professional life in Iowa and New York, improving care in nursing homes and as the Director of multiple children's homes.