Shirlee Haines

HAINES, Shirlee Ann
Passed away on June 14, 2021, having lived a full life of 90 years.
Born July 7, 1930, in Troy Mills, Iowa to Willard Zeno Powell and Helen Pearl Powell (Benesh), she spent her early years in Waterloo, Iowa and attended the University of Iowa, receiving BA and MA degrees in Sociology and Social Work. Shirlee had four children. A daughter, Kimberly, who died soon after birth, and three sons, Jan, Chris and Mark. She loved them dearly and that love was returned in kind. She was incredibly supportive and proud of all her children, and who they became as adults.
Very much the social progressive, Shirlee was a powerful and vocal advocate for the elderly and troubled adolescents. She spent her professional life in Iowa and New York, improving care in nursing homes and as the Director of multiple children's homes.
Shirlee married the love of her life, Earl Wayne Haines December 23, 1979 in New York. Shirlee and Wayne returned to Des Moines, Iowa to work for State government after Chris and Mark graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY in 1985. Shirlee and Wayne retired in 1997 to Saddlebrooke in Tucson, away from winters and closer to sons, Mark and Jan. This began a life of adventuring, traveling throughout Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and across the US. Shirlee made fast friends wherever she went. Their last trip together was to the Grand Canyon in October of 2019. Shirlee still found time to volunteer in Arizona for Child Protective Services in Tucson.
Shirlee has two grandchildren, Colin and Ashlynn, with whom she shares hundreds of memories, stories and smiles. Shirlee also had an incredible relationship with daughter-in-law, Julie Johnson (Chris), mother of Colin and Ashlynn. They were the closest of friends since first meeting in 1984, and they documented their adventures with hundreds of cherished pictures.
Most recently, Shirlee met and fell in love with her great-granddaughter, Logan Kerry Johnson (Colin and Courtney parents).
Shirlee spent her last days reflecting on her long, well lived life, surrounded by her loving family. Her last words were most appropriately, "I love you".