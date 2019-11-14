BRANTLEY, Shirley A.

91, of Tucson passed October 12, 2019. She graduated from St.

Olaf College and Indiana University. Shirl taught in Fort Wayne,

IN, was assistant Dean of Women at Miami University of Ohio

and was the Sahuarita High School librarian. She was active as a

TMC volunteer, friend of the library

volunteer, and church member.

Shirl loved to travel, read and share

time with friends. She is survived by her sister, Sandra.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PACC,

Botanical Gardens, YOTO or Casa de La Luz.

Celebration of Life Service at Bring's Broadway Chapel

Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

