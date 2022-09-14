Shirley Dail was born on October 9, 1933 in Minnesota and raised in Waterloo, Iowa. Shirley was a beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, and wife in her 88 years of life. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on August 23, 2022. Shirley married her husband, Bud, in 1965 and they raised 4 children together. She had 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She started "Shirley's Plan Service" in 1982 and became known as the "Leading Lady in Tucson Construction". Shirley will be remembered for her service in the Navy, her love of shopping, black coffee, traveling (not by way of air, of course), decorating for the holidays, and all things Christmas. She was a loved community figure and a trailblazing role model, paving the way for women in a male-dominated industry. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Harrison "Bud" Dail; her 2 sons, Kevin (Kathy) and Fred (Christine); and her daughter, Robin (Don). She is predeceased by her son Anthony (Diane). She will be remembered lovingly by her grandchildren her great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many, but her memory will live on in the legacy she forged. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Bring's Funeral Home. A grave side service will be held at South Lawn Cemetery at 10:00 am (Parking and seating limited). A Celebration of Life will be held following the ceremony at The Tanque Verde Guest Ranch from 12pm-3:30pm. Condolences may be sent to Shirley's Plan Service at 425 S. Plumer Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shirley Dail Endowment Fund with NAWIC or Aviva Children's Services. Arrangements by Brings Funeral Home.