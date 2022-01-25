Shirley Hogan

HOGAN, Shirley Marie
passed away January 3, 2022.
Shirley was born February 13, 1928 to Eldon and Iva Timm in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1945, she met and married the love of her life, William "Bill" Hogan. They had two sons in Minnesota and two daughters in California on their way to settling in Tucson in 1959. Shirley was a devoted mother who volunteered as teacher's helper at Whitmore Elementary. She was also a cub scout leader and a girl scout leader.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and her daughter, Sheryl Evan. She is survived by her sons, James (Connie) and Richard (Dona); her daughter, Linda (David) Hobson; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A family service will be held.
