Shirley Hogan

Shirley was born February 13, 1928 to Eldon and Iva Timm in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1945, she met and married the love of her life, William "Bill" Hogan. They had two sons in Minnesota and two daughters in California on their way to settling in Tucson in 1959. Shirley was a devoted mother who volunteered as teacher's helper at Whitmore Elementary. She was also a cub scout leader and a girl scout leader.