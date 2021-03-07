Shirley Jenness

passed away peacefully January 18, 2021. She was born in Cherokee, Iowa, and passed her youth in San Diego and San Mateo, California. She returned to Cherokee, Iowa, where she worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. She then met and married Duane Myron Jenness. They were married for 57 wonderful years. The couple later moved to Tucson, Arizona, to raise their family. Shirley had the honor of being a stay-at-home mom. She was an exceptional wife and mother and cared deeply for her family. She was also a wonderful cook. Friends and family were always asking her for her recipes. Her Midwest and Southwest creations will always be remembered. Shirley was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be forever missed.