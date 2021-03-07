Shirley Jenness

JENNESS, Shirley May (Phipps)
passed away peacefully January 18, 2021. She was born in Cherokee, Iowa, and passed her youth in San Diego and San Mateo, California. She returned to Cherokee, Iowa, where she worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. She then met and married Duane Myron Jenness. They were married for 57 wonderful years. The couple later moved to Tucson, Arizona, to raise their family. Shirley had the honor of being a stay-at-home mom. She was an exceptional wife and mother and cared deeply for her family. She was also a wonderful cook. Friends and family were always asking her for her recipes. Her Midwest and Southwest creations will always be remembered. Shirley was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be forever missed.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Duane; sister, Lois Rohwer, Primghar, Iowa; brother, Henry Phipps, Primghar, Iowa and daughter-in-law, Karen Shields-Jenness.
She is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Lori Jenness-Sturgeon (Rick); her son, Eric and her daughter, Lisa Standish (Myles); two beloved granddaughters, Hannah and Lauren Standish; her brother, John Phipps (Beverly), Cherokee, Iowa; her sister-in-law, Delores Gabhart and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pepe's House, Tucson Medical Center Hospice.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held when we can all gather together safely. The arrangements were made by MARANA MORTUARY.