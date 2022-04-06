Shirley Karrle

Karrle, Shirley

Shirley Evelyn Karrle passed away March 27, 2022, at the age of 90. Born June 5, 1931, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Preceded in death by her parents, Lorene and John Bonner; step-farther, Clarence Erikson and husband of 39 years, Raymond Karrle.

In October of 1958, Shirley's family moved to Tucson. Shirley worked as a Secretary for State Farm Insurance agent Robert Hammond for 38 years. During her life she enjoyed shopping, flower arranging, tried belly dancing, golf, bunco, the casino, volunteered in church office, and helping people.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathy Bell who asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to, "Streams In The Desert Lutheran Church." She loved her church!

Memorial Service, April 9th, 2:00 p.m., Streams In The Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ. 85712. She will rest in peace at East Lawn Palms Mortuary.

