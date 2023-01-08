Shirley Mcreynolds

So, My Sweet Shirley: a number of years ago I asked you to write your own obituary so I would have the facts if you predeceased me. You wrote that you were born in Berwyn, Illinois in 1937 to Marguerite and Vernon McReynolds. Nine years later your brother, Gary, was born and soon after the family moved to Tucson. You had a 30 year career at Hughes Aircraft (Raytheon); then after you retired once, you became employed at Microsoft Information Systems. Those were the facts. Oh, but you were so much more! You loved the outdoors, whether gardening with Community Gardens of Tucson (family and friends enjoyed the fruits of your passion regularly) or hiking the mountain trails of southern Arizona with friends. We enjoyed eating Mexican food once a week, family holiday celebrations, "date days" every Friday for lunch and a movie. You and I explored the beauty of many areas of the United States in our RV, the wonder of Europe and Canada on guided tours, and sailing the high seas on several cruises. We also were blessed to leave the sizzling summer Tucson heat for relief in the White Mountains for five summers. Despite these activities, Shirley and I agreed that the greatest achievement was finally getting legally married in San Diego in 2013, with Betty and Hershel as witnesses and loving honor attendants. Dear Shirley, your traits of character that sustained others and me throughout the years included intelligence, humility, compassion for others, honesty, and especially, love. Although shy at times, you were friendly to all. I loved your playfulness and wicked and subtle sense of humor (right up to the end). You are my rock, and will never be forgotten my me and others who knew you. For too many years, Shirley battled the devastation of dementia, trying to adjust to the changes in her brain. Then abdominal cancer returned recently, creating a terminal crisis. Your amazing courage was honored by all, until you finally closed your eyes and found peace. So, Sweet Shirley, rest until I meet you again down the road. Special thanks to those who understood and comforted us on this journey: Alzheimer's Association; Bayada at The Fountains of La Cholla; Copper Canyon Memory Care; Traditions Hospice; and all of our loving, giving friends. Shirley is survived by her friend of over 55 years and wife of 30, Peg Mittendorf; in-laws Betty and Hershel Craig, who were always there; and her brother and nephew, Gary and Jessie McReynolds. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.