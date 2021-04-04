Shirley Paulus

PAULUS, Shirley Ann (Rhodes)

Shirley was born January 12, 1934 in Ellet, Ohio to Robert and Estelle Rhodes, and passed away on March 29, 2021.

Shirley is survived by seven children, Kevin, Theresa, Raymond, Jeanette, Marianna, Rob and Cecilia; 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and three siblings, Mary Katherine, Dusty and Ron. She was preceded in death by siblings, Donna, Mary Jane, Jim and Lou, and her loving husband Raymond V. Paulus of 60 years. She will be greatly missed.

Shirley had to work with her father on dairy farms to help support her seven siblings rather than finish high school. But she valued education and in her 40's Shirley earned an associate degree from Pima College. She loved sewing and ran a shop at her home, making formal dresses, costumes, and many other creations. She also loved dancing, travel and live music. She was still going out dancing and traveling in her 80's.

Shirley was a devout Roman Catholic and cared deeply about helping children, leading her to volunteer at Casa de los Niños thrift store in Tucson. Through the influence Shirley had on friends and family, she will continue to be a positive force for future generations.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Casa de los Niños, 1120 N. 5th Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85705 or you may also donate online at www.casadelosninos.org/donate/