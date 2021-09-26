Shirley Taubeneck

of Tucson died August 28, 2021. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 10, 1926. Shirley's nurturing heart fueled her with boundless energy to create homes and make friends everywhere. The mosaic of her family reflects the love and care she nurtured in all of us. Shirley encouraged all to enjoy sharing both Tucson's and University of Arizona's drama, music, and poetry performances as well as basically anything with a Wildcat! She would want everyone to live adventurously and generously. Join us to remember Shirley at Tucson's Most Holy Trinity Church, Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., for a Catholic Mass and refreshments afterwards in the fellowship hall. Donations may be made to Columbia University Nursing Program, or the University of Arizona Humanities Seminar Program. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.