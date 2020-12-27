Shirley Wiggins

WIGGINS, Shirley Mae
passed away November 11, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Mrs. Wiggins was born May 26, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Herman P. and Winona Katherine (Peterson) Olsen. She attended school in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School in 1951. She was a member of the Ogden First ward until her marriage. She married William Albert Wiggins July 2, 1951. The marriage was solemnized June 17, 1970 in the L.D.S. Logan temple, Utah. She worked for the Federal Civil Service 26 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, William, Andy and Alan; brothers, Dean, Myron, Donald and Bill and stepmother, Mae Smith. Surviving are son, Robin (Tami) of Tucson; daughters, Teri (Bob) Smidt of Florence, AZ and Kathy Sherwood of Tucson, AZ; daughters-in-law, Dina Wiggins of Tucson, AZ and Sherry Wiggins of Livermore, CA and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.