Shirley Wilcock

WILCOCK, Shirley Kraus
84, passed away December 30, 2020. Born in Logan,Utah on May 16, 1936 to Gordon Arnold and Erma Fern Chambers Kraus. Survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Robin (Parker) and Kathy (Poulson); sons, Sam and Glenn; grandchildren, Loralee, Douglas, Blake, Tyler, Linda, Ritchie, Lauren and Sheridan; sister, Dorothy (Classick) and brothers, Kenneth and David. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Richard and Sheila (Horton) and son, Keith.
Shirley lived in Logan, Utah until age seven, then moved with her family to Washington Terrace, Utah. Graduating from Weber High School in Ogden, Utah in 1955, she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and a USO volunteer. She worked at Yellowstone National Park for one season and for Union Pacific Railroad in Ogden for two years. She was a life-long member of the LDS church where she served as a librarian, nursery leader and children's teacher.
Shirley married Larry Wilcock in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 10, 1960. They lived in Bloomington, Illinois until 1974 before moving to Tucson. Shirley was a devoted mother and homemaker. She ran her own house cleaning business for 20 years. She served with her husband as a volunteer in the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple from 2001 to 2007. She also served as a volunteer at Centennial Elem. School in the Flowing Wells District for 13 years, including hundreds of hours at home.
Shirley was very friendly and outgoing, constantly going the extra mile to help others and let them know she was a friend. She had a special talent for relating to young children, who dearly loved her. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
A Viewing will be held for Shirley on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3530 W. Magee Rd., Tucson, AZ 85741 at 10:30 a.m., with a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. and burial to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.