SHOCKEY, John Douglass Doug
age 80, died on April 16, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on December 10, 1938 to his late parents, E. B. and Mae Shockey of Pound, VA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-niece, Alison Mahan and his mother-in-law, Mildred B. Mullins. He is survived by Judy, the wife he cherished for 55 years; his sister, Mary Mahan; his beloved daughter, and granddaughters, Deneen (Steve) Safritt, Courtney and Mariah Safritt. He is also survived by his niece, Jennifer (Greg) Kimoto; great-niece, Aries Baker; in-laws, Anna and Garry Damron; his special friend since childhood, Harlis Maggard, plus other relatives and many Virginia and Arizona friends. Doug taught 33 years at Clintwood High School (in VA), and was extremely active in the Masons and Eastern Star. Doug was a member of the Masons for 50 years and over 40 years in OES in VA and AZ chapters. The Celebration of Life for John will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Ballroom of the Voyager RV Resort, 8701 South Kolb Road, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, he has requested that you help to further his spirit of service by donating to the Community Food Bank, 3003 S. County Club Rd., Tucson, AZ 85713. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL