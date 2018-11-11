SHOPP, George M.
George M. Shopp, 93, of Tucson, AZ, died October 25, 2018 at Fellowship Square Tucson. Son of the late Samuel and Anna Shopp, he was born in Harrisburg on May 11, 1925. Following his proud service in the U.S Army during WWII as a Technician 2nd Class and having received two battle stars for his service, George attended Gettysburg College before graduating from Temple University School of Dentistry in 1951. He had a very successful practice that began in Harrisburg, PA, that he eventually relocated to Camp Hill, PA, where he practiced for 27 years. His professional accomplishments include: President of the American Society of Dentistry for Children; President of the Harrisburg Area Dental Society; "Family Dentist of the Year" of the Academy of General Dentistry; Chairman of the Committee which inaugurated a Fellowship program for American Society of Dentistry for Children. He was also active in establishing a new program in the Explorer Division of the Boy Scouts of America to interest young adults in dental careers. He was a Cubmaster, a Weblo's leader and a member of the Boy Scouts' Citizens Committee on Education. George served as a dental missionary in 1961 and 1962 with the United Mission Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, as a member of the World Brotherhood Exchange of the Lutheran Church. With other members from his church in Camp Hill, he also provided spiritual support to prisoners serving life sentences at the State Corrections Institute (SCI) Camp Hill, then known as "White Hill Prison." George was a trombonist with the Harrisburg Symphony for 31 years and a member of the Board. He played with the Harrisburg Symphonic Band and was the president of the Camp Hill Senior High School Band Parents organization. He was president of the Board of Managers of the Bethesda Mission and would often entertain the residents over the Christmas holidays by playing holiday music with his five children who all played different instruments. He also taught Sunday school for 20 years. In addition to his love of music, he was an avid reader and swimmer and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, jogging, golfing, wood carving, boating, fishing and crabbing. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Carole, moved to southern Maryland and lived on St. George's Island for 13 years, spending their winters in Tucson, AZ. Eventually, in 1999, they moved their permanent residence to Tucson where they have lived ever since. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Caroline A. (Culver) Shopp; his five children, Judy Shopp of Reston, VA, Kim Haskell (husband, Bill) of Dunkirk, MD, George Shopp, Jr. (wife, Julie) of Boulder, CO, Gordon Shopp (wife, Val) of Hadden Heights, NJ, and Bradley Shopp of Enola, PA; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private Celebration of his Life will occur this spring on St. George's Island, MD, at which time his ashes will be scattered onto St. George's Creek. Condolence messages may be mailed to: C/O George Shopp Jr., 860 Willowbrook Road, Boulder, CO 80302.