SHOWERS, Lois J.
91, of Tucson, AZ passed away July 11, 2018 at Pacifica Senior Living. She was born to John and Ella Egli, March 28, 1927 in Manson, Iowa. Lois and her late husband of 64 years, Henry Showers, spent 26 years in the Air Force living in several locations stateside and overseas. They retired from the Air Force in 1970 returning to Tucson, AZ. She is survived by one son, Roger Showers (Katherene); three daughters, Donna Belcher, Nancy Achilles (Preston) and Carrie Showers-Risner; seven grandchildren, Traci Powell (Sean), Keith Belcher, Susanna Achilles Bernal, Allison Showers-Chlup (Andy), Jon Achilles (Erin), Ella Kate Showers and Matthew Achilles (Amanda). Lois was blessed with 12 beautiful great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by one brother, Norman Egli (Shirley) and one sister, Judy Egli Dana (Gary). Lois is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Henry Showers; loving son, Jon Showers; sister, Dorothy Oswald; brother, Merle Egli; son-in-law, George Belcher and son-in-law, Rich Risner. Lois was a kind and loving mother and will be deeply missed. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.