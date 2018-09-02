SICKLER, Dr. James Russell
of Anacortes, WA went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2018. Jim died peacefully, yet somewhat unexpectedly in his home. He was with the love of his life, and bride of 33 years at the time of his death. Jim was born on November 30, 1941 in Tucson, Arizona. After graduating from the University of Arizona, he went to dental school at the University of Tennessee, Memphis where he graduated at the top of his class. His passion for flying started at an aeroclub while he was practicing dentistry in the United States Air Force. After his service, Jim created a wonderful dental practice back in Tucson, where he loved what he did every day for 30 years. During that time, Jim could be found enjoying life with unparalleled zest and passion. As an avid skier, ski instructor, pilot, mentor, tennis player and athlete, Jim was always up for a challenge. His desire to learn his way to perfection was evident in everything he did. Jim was a loving husband, proud Christian, loyal friend and an amazing father. During his multiple battles with cancer, Jim displayed courage, strength, humor, love and humility. Throughout his life, the times spent with family and friends were the most meaningful and impactful to him. He felt incredibly blessed by the many friendships he had over the years. His fierce love touched so many lives, and his spirit will be missed by all. Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Sickler; his children, Tripp Sickler, Mari Sickler, Billy Casey and Christine Casey and nine grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his sister, Kate Heineman, many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood, WA, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to the James R. Sickler Gift Fund. A Celebration of his life will be held starting at 3:30 p.m. at the home of Jim and Barbara Sickler. Arrangements are in the care of EVANS FUNERAL CHAPEL of Anacortes, WA.