Sid Hellring

HELLRING, Sid
made in 1927 on July 8th in Irvington, NJ to Rose and Carl. Spirited in 2019 on June 21st.
In August 23, 1945 - September 21, 1947 served as a Coastguard merchant marine, 11th Airborne paratrooper, a soldier in the Army of Occupation in Japan.
1950, Sid moved his wife Evelyn (deceased), son Bruce (Phoenix, AZ) to Williamsport, PA. He and Carl established Ace Locksmiths. By 1960 three more children were born: Stuart (Meryl), Pittsburg, PA; Karen, Huntington Beach, CA; Lynn (Kevin) Texas. He married Lorraine Monti 08/27/72.
Settled in Tucson July 1973; employed as an AHC at O'Malleys, Nelson Holland, Doorways; propelled Hellring Accounting into the computer age 1982; graduated UofA 1984 B.A. degree creative writing & finance; earned a PCC East Campus Award for Programming Specialist and Tutor; Congratulation letter for an outstanding Older Adult at Santa Catalina Villas from Pima Board of Supervisors.
A memorial celebration will be announced.
