Sidney Smith

Sidney Bert Smith passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 92 years while in hospice care in Oro Valley, Arizona. Sidney was born on October 9, 1928 in Long Beach, California. He was taking a bath during the devastating Long Beach earthquake in 1933 and had to run out into the street in his bare essentials to escape! Sidney went to the University of Arizona to complete a BSc in Geology. While there, he met his wife of 66 years, Luella Herndon, on a blind date. Sidney was drafted for the Korean War and spent a couple of years in Japan where he learned to ski which became a lifelong passion. Once back, he and Luella were married and moved to Jackson, Mississippi to start his career as an oil and gas geologist with Phillips Petroleum. Both of their daughters, Carol and Joanne, were born in Jackson. The family moved several times through company transfers and finally ended up in Denver, Colorado. Sidney's parents had a cabin in Durango. He and his family spent many wonderful vacations there. The cabin had a 1955 Willys jeep that Sidney loved to take up into the mountains on old mining roads. In 1966, he was offered a transfer to Phillips' Canadian subsidiary, Pacific Petroleums in Calgary, Canada where his career blossomed with promotions in Pacific and later Petro-Canada and moves to Canadian Superior and Mobil Oil. During this time, his son, Don, was born. Sidney's oil and gas exploration accomplishments were featured in the book, 'The Blue-Eyed Sheiks'. He was also very proud of his volunteer time with the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics where he was a driver for Russian athletes. When Sidney retired, he and Luella moved to Oracle, Arizona and built a house on land next door to his brother, Jon. The two brothers were very close and would go jeeping together on trails around Oracle. They would stop in a secluded area, preferably with a tree for shade, and target practice with an assortment of pistols then cook hotdogs over a small campfire. In his sixties and seventies, Sidney took up another passion, cycling. He entered bike races like the El Tour de Tucson where he was one of the oldest competitors to finish the 100-mile course. Sidney and Luella moved to Oro Valley after he had heart surgery. Sidney leaves his wife, Luella Smith; children, Carol (David) Byler, Joanne (Arnie) Ferster and Donald Smith. Sidney was extremely proud of his six grandchildren, Shannon and Julie Byler, Steven and Dan McArthur, and Nolan and Gillian Smith. Sidney was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Lois Smith and his brother, Jon (Dorcas) Smith. At Sidney's request there will not be a Memorial Service. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Oro Valley Hospital, Copper Health and Transitions Health for their compassionate care of Sidney in his last days. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.