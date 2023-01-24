 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Simon Krughoff

  • Updated

Karl Simon Krughoff, 46, of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Staron, and sons Sam (15) and Owen (12), his parents and siblings. As an astronomer with The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), he worked on developing the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. Simon was known by family, friends, and colleagues as kind and supportive, witty and fun-loving, smart and generous, but most importantly as a devoted husband and loving father. Condolences, pictures, and memories can be shared at everloved.com. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation and Funeral Care. Peaceful repose, dear one.

