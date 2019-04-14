SIMON, Seymour
100, passed peacefully on April 10, 2019 among family. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 18, 1919, he earned his BA at CCNY, law degree at St. John's and Masters of Law at NYU. Put himself through law school by serving as a policeman. Practiced maritime law as partner in his own firm, became international authority and was cited by US Supreme Court while raising family in NYC. Retired to Tucson with wife, Audrey in 1986. Enjoyed sailing, going to beach with family, playing stickball and street football. Was a devoted, loving and sacrificing husband, father and grandfather. Survived by wife, Audrey of 72 years; son, Neil, wife Diane and children, Lauren and Eric in Tucson; and son, Rob, wife Marisol, and children, Ben and Claire in Denver. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.