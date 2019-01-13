SIMONDS, Karen Sue (Née Seide)
of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the age of 70. Karen was born to parents John and Rose Seide on March 19, 1948 in North Platte, NE. She grew up and the eldest of two sisters and attended South High School in Denver, CO. Karen married her high school sweetheart James Simonds in 1970 and the couple had one son. Karen was a homemaker, wife, and mother. Karen is survived by her husband, James Simonds, her sister, Sharon Assaad, her son, Jonathan Simonds, and her grandson, Robert Barber. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Seide. No local services will be held. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.