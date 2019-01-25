SINCOX, James Reed
86, passed away peacefully in Madison, Wisconsin on January 4, 2019. Born March 24, 1932, in Freeport, Illinois, Jim served in the U.S. Navy, graduated from the University of Illinois, and received an MBA from University of Chicago. He worked in banking until 1983, when he received a Doctor of Psychology from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology and entered private practice. In 1992 he relocated to Tucson, Arizona where he continued his clinical practice, was a long-time board member of Wingspan and committed volunteer with TIHAN. He also sang with Reveille, the gay men's chorus. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Peter Sincox; his sister, Susan Fransen and by his partner, Dr. Noel Matkin. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Bob) Cook; his three children, Jim (Elizabeth), David and Julia (Craig) Stanley; his former wife, Rochelle (Barbre) Sincox; his five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A reception to celebrate the life of James Sincox will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at St. Philip's in the HIlls Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson. Memorial contributions can be made to the Matkin-Sincox Tribute Endowment, LGBT&S Alliance Fund c/o CFSAZ, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St., Madison, WI 53726.