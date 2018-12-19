SKIERESZ, William "Bill" J.
81, of Tucson, AZ passed away December 13, 2018 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Bill was the son of the late Sigmund and Helen Skieresz. He was the devoted husband to his wife of 57 years, Peggy Skieresz, a loving father to their six children, Mary Beth Noggle, Michelle Skieresz (Patti Mackey), Kym Odney-Skieresz, Bill (Jessica) Skieresz, Jennifer (Dennis) Driskill, Amy (Ryan) Wilson and he was the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren, Craig, Brittney, Nicholas, Chris, Lauren, Courtney, Brooke, Trey, Brett, Sean, Grace, David, Riley, Jackson and Andrew. Back in his hometown of Buffalo, NY, he leaves behind his older brother, Fred (Irene) Skieresz and his two nephews, Mark (Sharon) Skieresz and Robert Skieresz. Bill was born in Buffalo, NY on January 4, 1937. He proudly served four years in the Air Force before going on to graduate from Canisius College. He married his sweetheart, Peggy in 1961. He went on to have a long and successful career with IBM. Bill was a spiritual man and was an active member of his church, St. Thomas the Apostle where he enjoyed the many years he served as a Eucharist minister. He was also an enthusiastic supporter of the U of A's Adaptive Athletics program and enjoyed assisting with the Run n' Roll event every fall. Bill was very social and outgoing. When he wasn't helping out in the community, you could spot him running or cycling with his good friends around the streets of Tucson. He completed 14 marathons throughout the years as well as participated in the Tour de Tucson multiple times. He was a passionate sports fan who always kept tabs on his favorite teams. He found pleasure in simple things like a great cup of coffee, reading the newspaper, relaxing in the sun, and working in the garden. Dad/Bill, we are all forever grateful for your love and support. We will dearly miss your tenacity, wit, charm and that radiant smile of yours. A part of you will remain in each of us forever. Rosary/Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.