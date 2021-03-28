Skip Barkley

passed March 15, 2021 from cancer. Skip was born January 18, 1944, in Los Angeles, California to Eleanor and Lester W. Barkley Jr. He attended Pasadena High School and University of Washington. Skip enlisted in the Army in 1967 and chose the field of military intelligence. In Chicago, on July 6, 1968, Skip married Jean Hasiuk. He had orders to be in South Korea by July 14, 1968. Jean joined him in Korea in October, paying her own way as she was not command sponsored. After Korea, Skip was stationed in Munich and West Berlin, Germany; Ft. Meade, MD, a second tour in South Korea and various postings in Northern Virginia. Jean joined him on every assignment. After 22 years, Skip retired from the Army in 1989 as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. During his military service, he received numerous awards. He continued to serve his country working as a civilian in military intelligence for another ten years. His first station as a civilian was Hawaii. Skip and Jean loved living in paradise for almost nine years. The next and last posting was to Heidelberg, Germany. Skip found his government service rewarding and challenging especially working in the field of intelligence and security in the disciplines of Human (HUMINT) and Counterintelligence (CI). In 1999, after 32 years in government service, Skip retired in Tucson, AZ. Skip and Jean enjoyed the beauty of the area, becoming rockhounds, joining the Gem and Mineral Society and the Old Pueblo Lapidary Club. They loved to travel, going on RV trips and cruises. But even in retirement, Skip continued to serve others. In 2000, Skip volunteered on DMAFB at the pharmacy and at the VITA tax office on base preparing free tax returns for military under the IRS VITA Program. He became coordinator of the VITA program for seven years. He also volunteered with the AARP VITA tax program, and at the Tucson Book Festival. Skip was highly respected by all who knew him and will be missed by many. Skip dedicated his life to his country and his community. He loved his family foremost. Skip is survived by his wife, Jean; brothers, John (Ann) and Bob (Deborah); nephew, Rob; niece, Tiffany (Joe); grandnephew, Teddy; plus his brother-in-law, John Hasiuk and nephew, Franek Hasiuk. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.