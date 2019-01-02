SKOWRONSKI, Joseph
87, of Tucson, beloved husband of Elsie Skowronski, died peacefully at Peppi's House Thursday, December 27, 2018. Born in Springfield, Mass. on May 30, 1931 son of the late Joseph and Sarah (Szoka) Skowronski. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elsie and their two children, Cynthia, husband Ralph and Daniel, wife Yahel, along with eight loving grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Ralphie, Jorja, Jasmine, Levi, Leni and Dylan. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, January 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church. A luncheon will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Lakota Wakanyeja Children Indian School: P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or www.stjo.org.