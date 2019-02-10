SMITH, Anita Waters (Curd)
was born on September 4, 1929 and passed away on February 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. She lived for many years in Phoenix, AZ, where she met and married Price W. Curd, Sr. They enjoyed 45 years together before he preceded her in death. She later married Wallace B. Smith, Sr. and after seven years of marriage he also preceded her in death. She loved Jesus Christ with all her heart and was generous with her time, money, and willingness to always pray for those in need. She is survived by her son, Jon (Sue) of Boise, ID; Judy (David) Hoover of San Antonio, Tx; 11 grandchildren and their spouses and nine great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.