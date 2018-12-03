SMITH, Howard R.
90, passed away on November 14, 2018 at his daughter's home in Tucson, Arizona. After retiring from the Air Force and the University of Arizona he worked hard to fulfill his dream of building and working his ranch in Willcox, Arizona. Howard was a jack of many trades and what he didn't know, he learned. He was an amazing man and a wonderful father who was devoted to his family and enjoyed the peace and quiet of his ranch. Howard was preceded in death by June, his wife of 48 years. He is survived by his daughters, Helen and Janet (Peter); two grandsons, Scott (Andrea) and Michael; two great-grandchildren, Kellan and Hope; brothers, Harold (Wilma), Donald (Lou) and Gordon (Sue); sister, Shirley and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed but will remain forever in our hearts. A small memorial is planned for family. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.